Police searching for suspects in Oklahoma City armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for suspects in an Oklahoma City armed robbery.

The robbery was reported around 5:50 p.m. Monday at a Plaza Mayor jewelry store.

Police said one of multiple male suspects fired a shot at one of the store’s employees.

The employee reportedly suffered no life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the scene.

Police said the suspects fled on foot, west out of Plaza Mayor, and then got into a black or dark blue Dodge Magnum.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

