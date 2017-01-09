Police searching for suspects in Oklahoma City armed robbery
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for suspects in an Oklahoma City armed robbery.
The robbery was reported around 5:50 p.m. Monday at a Plaza Mayor jewelry store.
Police said one of multiple male suspects fired a shot at one of the store’s employees.
The employee reportedly suffered no life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the scene.
Police said the suspects fled on foot, west out of Plaza Mayor, and then got into a black or dark blue Dodge Magnum.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
35.467560 -97.516428