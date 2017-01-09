× Report: Oklahoma woman stabs husband, assaults two officers after losing cellphone

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed her husband and assaulted two police officers.

The whole thing started after the woman lost her cellphone, the Guthrie News Page reports.

On Dec. 23rd, Guthrie police were called to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Hills Dr. for a welfare check on an intoxicated person.

According to the Guthrie News Page, when officers arrived, they found a man who was bleeding through his shirt.

The man reportedly told police that his wife, Keitha Buford, 33, attacked him with her fists after she was unable to locate her cellphone.

She also allegedly stabbed her husband in the chest during the altercation, a police report states.

Buford’s husband said he barricaded the woman in a bedroom by using a couch.

After Guthrie police officers placed Buford in a cruiser, she reportedly tried to kick out the side window.

According to the Guthrie News Page, an officer who tried to stop Buford from kicking the window was kicked in the face.

The woman also attempted to bite two other officers and later spit on one, the police report states.

Buford is now facing charges for:

domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

two charges of assault and battery upon a police officer

public intoxication