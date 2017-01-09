Teen killed in Oklahoma City’s second homicide of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say an Oklahoma City teen was killed in the city's second homicide of the year.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7th, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of N.W. 16th.

Police found the victim, identified as 18-year-old Jesus Rico Herrada, shot to death inside the residence.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect in this case; however, the suspect's identity was not released.

Police confirmed no arrests have been made in this case.

Authorities say the suspect's name will be released once charges are filed and/or a warrant is issued for the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call (405)297-1200.