Teenager arrested after allegedly hitting car, running from police

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A teenager was arrested after speeding through a neighborhood, hitting a parked car and running from police.

It happened early Monday morning near N.W. 47th and N. Libby Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Rashton Allenbaugh for allegedly running a stop sign.

Authorities say he was driving about 70 miles per hour through a neighborhood.

At one point, Allenbaugh reportedly hit a parked car, lost a wheel and then ran into a backyard.

Police later found him hiding behind a shed.