Teenager arrested after allegedly hitting car, running from police
WARR ACRES, Okla. – A teenager was arrested after speeding through a neighborhood, hitting a parked car and running from police.
It happened early Monday morning near N.W. 47th and N. Libby Avenue.
Officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Rashton Allenbaugh for allegedly running a stop sign.
Authorities say he was driving about 70 miles per hour through a neighborhood.
At one point, Allenbaugh reportedly hit a parked car, lost a wheel and then ran into a backyard.
Police later found him hiding behind a shed.
35.522557 -97.618930