“This is taking it to a whole new level,” Authorities make unusual discovery in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - Authorities in Canadian County made an unusual discovery along Interstate 40, including 66 four-ounce bottles of cannabis cough syrup and bottles of Sriracha hot sauce.

A deputy noticed a semi hauling a trailer of vehicles and, upon closer inspection, he found one of those vehicles was loaded down with duffel bags of drugs.

"This is taking it to a whole new level," said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West. "We believe that these products were being overproduced in those states and, of course, what they're doing is trying to ship them to states where they're not legal for illegal sale, distribution."

The load had about a $50,000 street value.

"Inside of it, they found all these drugs. And, in Oklahoma, retail sale is illegal," West said.

Authorities found cannabis cough syrup, cannabis bottled water, cannabis Freddie's hot sauce and cannabis Sriracha sauce.

Investigators don't believe the driver knew about the illegal cargo.

The DEA is investigating to determine where the drugs came from and where they were going.