“This was the bust of the year,” Man says kitty litter was mistaken for meth

HOUSTON, Texas – A Texas man is working to clear his name after he says he was wrongly accused of possessing methamphetamine.

In early December, 24-year-old Ross Lebeau was arrested after deputies discovered what they believed to be meth inside his car. Two field tests showed that it was methamphetamine.

“They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County. This was the bust of the year for them,” Lebeau told KTRK.

However, the case was dismissed this week when officials determined the ‘meth’ was actually kitty litter.

Lebeau says his father had placed a sock with kitty litter inside his car to keep the windows from fogging up.

Lebeau says he doesn’t blame the deputies, but the field tests for his arrest.

Deputies say that Lebeau was found to have marijuana in his car during the stop, and never told them what was inside the sock.