Thunder End Road Losing Streak at Chicago

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended a four-game road losing streak with a 109-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

OKC took control early, with Russell Westbrook nearly recording a triple double.

Westbrook finished with 21 points, 14 assists, and 9 rebounds.

He was joined by two other Thunder players scoring at least 20 points.

Steven Adams had 22 points, while Enes Kanter had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

One other Thunder player scored in double figures, with Victor Oladipo scoring 13 points.

The Thunder shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and finished at 57 percent for the game.

Chicago shot just 41 percent from the floor.

OKC led by 15 points at halftime, and never let the Bulls make a run at them in the second half.

The Thunder got their first win at the United Center since 2014, and improved to 23-16 on the season.

OKC returns home on Wednesday night to host Memphis at 7:00 pm.

It will be their lone home game in an eight-game stretch.