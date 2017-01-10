× 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation at group home in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – One man is dead and another is behind bars after an altercation at a group home in Stillwater.

On Jan. 4, police were called to the Sequoyah Group Home in around 8:05 p.m. in reference to an altercation between two clients.

Police say when officers arrived, one of the clients, identified as 44-year-old Terry Lynn Brown, was found unconscious. Officers at the scene believed he was in cardiac arrest.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Justin Taylor Bean, 22, was arrested in connection to Brown’s death.

Officials say they are still investigating.