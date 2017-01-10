Big weather changes on the way this week!

Big weather changes are on the way this week!

Highs will soar 15 to 20 degrees above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A wind shift line will change our strong southwesterly wind to a strong northwesterly wind this afternoon.

Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with a breezy south wind.

Highs tomorrow will near records in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies with a strong south wind.

Fire danger will be high in the next few days.

Cooler air moves in on Thursday, our transition day.

A major storm system moves in Friday through this weekend.

This is a tricky forecast so please stay tuned for important updates!

Significant ice accumulations are possible for northwestern Oklahoma Friday so please be ready for widespread power outages.

Central Oklahoma will be right on the border.

For now, it appears the Oklahoma City Metro will see mainly showers and thunderstorms.

There will be so much rain this weekend that flash flooding is possible, especially in southeastern Oklahoma.

A few severe storms are possible as well.

Stay tuned for important updates!