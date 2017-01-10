× Crews responding to southwest Oklahoma City crash involving children

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a southwest Oklahoma City crash involving children.

The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near S.W. 51 and May.

Crews said multiple vehicles and four injured pedestrians were involved, including two children.

They have been reportedly transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Crews said there are no deaths at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.