Crews responding to southwest Oklahoma City crash involving children
OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a southwest Oklahoma City crash involving children.
The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near S.W. 51 and May.
Crews said multiple vehicles and four injured pedestrians were involved, including two children.
They have been reportedly transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.
Crews said there are no deaths at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
35.467560 -97.516428