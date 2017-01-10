“I want to be adopted with my brothers so I can have a loving home,” 4 young Oklahoma siblings hoping to live together again 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Four young siblings were ripped away from their home at such a young age.

We wanted to show them a great day to let go from all of the pain with a day of fun at Bouncin' Craze in Edmond.

A slide, a slam dunk and lots of laughter for the siblings.

Amos, Alex, and Emily climbed their way through the bounce houses.

One-year-old Annabarbara was sick, so she stayed at her foster home.

When he's not playing air hockey, 5-year-old Alex likes to be outdoors.

Twelve-year-old Amos likes to spend his time inside.

And, 4-year-old Emily is pretty happy with creatures big and small.

When Amos's not playing video games, he's wishing he was an athlete.

He wants to play basketball, and he showed us he has a lot of potential.

Unfortunately though, he said he hasn't been allowed to with his foster family.

With his favorite subject in school being P.E., you can imagine how important it is to him.

And, little Alex is just like his big brother.

He wants a career in sports when he grows up.

But, of course, before they grow up, the siblings would love to live together again.

The two sisters live in one foster home and both brothers in another home.

It's been this way since they went under DHS custody one year ago.

"I want to be adopted with my brothers so I can have a loving home,” Amos said.

Just like any child deserves but one that will have to wait until the children find a permanent place to call home.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

