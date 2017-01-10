Investigators searching for 5 men who allegedly robbed, pistol whipped employees at jewelry store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are searching for five people involved in an armed robbery of a jewelry repair shop.

On Monday afternoon, authorities say five men dressed in sweat pants, hoodies and masks robbed the Corporate Jewelry Repair shop inside Plaza Mayor.

Police say that the alleged suspects pointed guns at the employees and assaulted them both.

According to the police report, one of the employees tried to run to the back of the store but was chased and pistol whipped by one of the alleged suspects.

The report says that as one of the men pistol whipped another employee, a round from the gun fired and grazed the back of the victim’s head.

They took off with jewelry and fled the scene in a gray Dodge Magnum.

If you have any information on the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.