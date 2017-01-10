× Kansas Extends Sooner Drought in Norman

Second-ranked Kansas started the second half on a 13-0 run and never trailed again on their way to an 81-70 win over Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Jayhawks hit 12 of 27 from three-point range and were led by Frank Mason’s 28 points and five three-pointers.

Oklahoma shot just 37 percent from the field, and had just two players in double figure scoring, with both Kameron McGusty and Rashard Odomes scoring 13 points.

The Sooners had senior guard Jordan Woodard back in uniform after missing the last four games, three of those due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Woodard did not start, but played 24 minutes and scored seven points, five assists and hit a three-pointer.

The win for Kansas was the 400th for head coach Bill Self as the Jayhawks’ head coach.

Oklahoma lost their seventh straight game for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

OU drops to 6-9 overall, 0-4 in Big 12 play.

It’s Oklahoma’s first 0-4 start in conference play since 1975-76.

The Sooners are home Saturday to play Texas Tech at 7:30 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.