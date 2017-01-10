KFOR-TV PBR Text to Win Contest Rules
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KFOR-TV and reside in the Oklahoma City Designated Market Area as determined by Nielsen Company. Employees of KFOR-TV, Tribune Broadcasting, PBR (collectively, the “Sponsor”), their parent companies, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.
- Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes entry period begins on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 12:01am CT and ends on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:00pm CT (“Entry Period”). Sponsor reserves the right to shorten or extend the Sweepstakes Period as set forth in these Rules. In the event of an emergency such as severe weather, breaking news, a catastrophic event, or technical difficulties, KFOR-TV reserves the right to move, delay, or halt the sweepstakes.
- Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes during the entry period, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 45779 with the word “Caged” or “Chutes”. All text entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Text entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If you use Cricket Wireless, you will not be able to submit text entries. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor’s reserve the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor is not responsible for unavailability of telephone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or other technical malfunctions that result in an inability to transmit text messages or entries. Participation in this Promotion by wireless mobile device means that entrant understands that he/she may receive additional messages by mobile device relating to this Promotion, including notifying entrant if he/she is a winner, which may be subject to charges pursuant to entrant’s carrier’s rate plan.
All correct entries will be combined into a single pool, and one qualifier will be randomly selected by Sponsor staff from all eligible entries at the end of the sweepstakes period. KFOR-TV will contact the qualifier and if the qualifier is deemed eligible to win the prize, then the qualifier will be declared the sweepstakes winner. In order to qualify, the qualifier must meet all the eligibility requirements in paragraph 1 of the Sweepstakes rules. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Only one entry from text number per day during the Entry Period. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries will be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Sweepstakes, including information on entrants obtained through the Sweepstakes, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.
- Prize: The qualified winner will be eligible to receive two (2) PBR tickets for the January 22nd show and an opportunity to enter the Shark Tank. All prizes are non-transferable and can only be accepted by the qualifier. The total value of the prize is $300.
- Winner Notifications: The Sweepstakes winners will be notified by telephone following the drawing. If a winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment within a reasonable period of time, the Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another randomly selected qualifier or not award the prize. If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize may not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified.
- Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one (1) winner per household during the Entry Period. Winners are subject to verification by KFOR-TV of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Winner will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize that is $600 or more. In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must contact. Winner will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. No entries from individuals under the age of 18 will be accepted. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners.
- Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.
- Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Internet portion of this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes, it will award prize by random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect online entries received as of the termination date and all eligible, non-suspect in person entries. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the Sweepstakes website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Released Parties (defined below) are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Rules will govern. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities.
- Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, Tribune Media Company, Crowne Kitchen and Bath, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the prize.
- Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.
- In Case of Dispute: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some states do not allow the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitations or exclusions may not apply to you in whole or in part. Oklahoma law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Oklahoma’s choice of law rules. The federal and state courts of Oklahoma will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes.
- Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, located at 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114 by February 28, 2017. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (weekdays 9 AM – 5 PM CT) at KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV business offices or online at http://www.KFOR.com.
- Name of Winner: For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, located at 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours after March 31, 2017. Requests must be received by no later than 60 days after the end of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors and/or UPICKEM without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. UPICKEM is a trademark of Second Street Media, Inc.
- Sponsor: KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV, 444 East Britton Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73114.