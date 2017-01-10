Mechanical issue to blame for throwing woman, children from chair lift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBY, Colo. - Authorities say a mechanical problem is to blame for a ski lift accident that claimed the life of a Texas mother.

On Dec. 29, the family was visiting Colorado from San Antonio, Texas and was spending the day skiing at Ski Granby Ranch.

At some point, 40-year-old Kelly Huber, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old daughter fell out of the chair lift and dropped 25 feet to the ground.

The fall killed Huber, and the two girls were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to KDVR, investigators believe the chair the family was riding in hit a support tower, throwing them from their seat.

Engineers reported that issues within the chairlift's electrical drive and control system created a "rare dynamic event."

The lift was authorized to reopen with specific conditions, like reducing the lift's speed.