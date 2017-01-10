Mechanical issue to blame for throwing woman, children from chair lift

GRANBY, Colo. - Authorities say a mechanical problem is to blame for a ski lift accident that claimed the life of a Texas mother.
On Dec. 29, the family was visiting Colorado from San Antonio, Texas and was spending the day skiing at Ski Granby Ranch.
At some point, 40-year-old Kelly Huber, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old daughter fell out of the chair lift and dropped 25 feet to the ground.
The fall killed Huber, and the two girls were rushed to a nearby hospital.
According to KDVR, investigators believe the chair the family was riding in hit a support tower, throwing them from their seat.
Engineers reported that issues within the chairlift's electrical drive and control system created a "rare dynamic event."
The lift was authorized to reopen with specific conditions, like reducing the lift's speed.
"Granby Ranch would again like to extend its condolences to the family of our guest who lost her life, and her family members who were injured in this tragic event," the resort said in a statement.
"Granby Ranch places the highest value on the safety of our guests and the safe operation of all lifts and equipment at the resort. We would like to thank all of our guests, homeowners and team members for their supportive words and thoughts during this very difficult time."