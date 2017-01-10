Muskogee firefighter arrested on child pornography charges

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma firefighter is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Last week, police arrested 30-year-old Zack Perry after a woman claimed that he sent her pornographic videos and pictures of children.

The woman also told authorities that Perry asked her to send him nude photos of her 8-year-old child.

According to KJRH, Perry is a member of the Muskogee Fire Department.

The department released a statement, saying they don’t condone Perry’s actions and say he won’t be allowed back on the fire department unless all child pornography charges are dropped.

Perry has been with the Muskogee Fire Department since August of 2014.

He is currently on administrative leave.

KJRH reports that Perry is a member of the fire department’s clown society, a group of firefighters who dress up like clowns and talk to children about fire safety.