One dead, one injured in Shawnee casino shooting

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Officials continue to investigate what led up to a deadly shooting at the Grand Casino just outside Shawnee.

It happened at 6:49 Tuesday morning.

Early reports indicated it was possibly a murder/attempted suicide.

Officials would not confirm that but identified the shooter as Justin Wells, 28.

Wells had to be flown by helicopter to a metro hospital.

Radio traffic from medics indicated they were transporting a male with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"It's too early to say. We have one deceased victim, and we have a victim who's in the hospital and that's all I can really say at this time," said FBI special agent Kathryn Peterson.

Because the casino is on federal land, the FBI was called in to investigate.

The victim was identified as Matthew Palmer, 22.

The police chief of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation confirmed both men involved were employees but would not say their exact jobs.

He did say they did not carry weapons as part of their duties at the casino.

He said the incident only involved the two men and happened in the administrative part of the building, away from the casino floor.

"It's important to understand that at no time during this event were any patrons of the casino or other employees at risk," said Chief James Collard.

"A young man came to work today to protect the people of this casino, and he won't be going home," said Agent Peterson. "This is a very close knit community. Two families have been affected."

Collard said the victim is connected to the Pottawatomie County Undersheriff, Travis Palmer.

"The Palmer family is well known in Pottawatomie County, highly regarded. And, it's a pretty big family," Collard said.

And, the chief tells us they've never had an incident like this before.

"This is a wonderful work environment, very mutually supportive employees. And, there is a solid contingent of counselors on board visiting with employees who need assistance in that regard," Collard said.

Even though no other employees were involved, there were some in the same part of the building when the shooting happened.

Officials have not released Wells' condition, and they also are not saying right now what could have led to the shooting.