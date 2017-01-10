× Suspect found dead after shooting at officer, standoff with police in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police were in a northeast Oklahoma City standoff with a suspect who shot at an officer.

The standoff was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday near N.E. 15th and Lottie.

Police said the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run earlier.

An OU officer reportedly located the suspect’s vehicle, a red truck, some time after.

Police said that’s when a shot was fired at the officer.

The suspect reportedly took off, there was then a short pursuit and the suspect’s truck crashed about three blocks away.

Police said they set up a perimeter and could see the suspect but the suspect hadn’t moved in a while, refusing to come out.

The suspect was reportedly later found dead inside the truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.