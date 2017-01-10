Police searching for driver who hit pedestrian, left the scene of the accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a man and left the scene of the accident.

On Dec. 30, officers were called to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian near S.W. 51st St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the road, suffering from severe injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a 2000 to 2006 red Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with large wheels.

Witnesses say the vehicle had damage to the windshield and the front of the vehicle.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.