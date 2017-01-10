One dead, one injured after what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide at Grand Casino in Shawnee

Posted 7:17 am, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:24AM, January 10, 2017
SHAWNEE, Okla. – One person is dead and another injured after what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide at the Grand Casino in Shawnee.

The Pottawatomie County sheriff told KFOR that two employees at the Grand Casino in Shawnee were involved in a shooting in the administrative area of the casino around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At this time, officials say it appears to be an attempted murder-suicide.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials told KFOR.

The other person was transported to a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown at this time.

KFOR is working to gather more information.

Officials say they will released additional information around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.