Tricky Oklahoma forecast explained using Oreo cookies

OKLAHOMA CITY- There is a tricky forecast ahead for most of Oklahoma.

Cooler air moves in on Thursday. This is the set-up for the big change on Friday.

A major storm system moves in Friday through this weekend.

Significant ice accumulations are possible for northwestern Oklahoma Friday so please be ready for widespread power outages.

Central Oklahoma will be right on the border.

KFOR meteorologist Emily Sutton explains it is hard to pin down because whether you will see ice, sleet, rain or even snow all depends on a small but crucial temperature change.

