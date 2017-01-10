Woman charged in deadly OSU homecoming crash accepts plea deal

STILLWATER, Okla. – A woman accused of a deadly crash that claimed four lives during a homecoming parade in Stillwater has accepted a plea deal.

Authorities said Adacia Chambers drove her car into an unmanned police motorcycle before plowing straight into the crowd of onlookers during Oklahoma State’s homecoming parade on Oct. 24, 2015.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board says Chambers’ car accelerated from 54 mph to 59 mph in the five seconds before she struck a police motorcycle blocking the roadway. The NTSB says she applied the brakes after hitting the motorcycle, though the report doesn’t say how fast she was driving when she hit the crowd.

In all, authorities said four people were killed and 46 others were injured in the crash.

Officials said 2-year-old Nash Lucas, 23-year-old Nikita Nakal, 65-year-olds Dr. Marvin and Bonnie Stone were all killed in the crash.

Prosecutors have said Chambers intentionally drove her car into the crowd of people, smashing through police barricades.

She pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery.

On Tuesday, Chambers’ trial was set to begin with jury selection.

However, she went before a judge and accepted a plea deal.

In exchange for pleading no contest to the charges, Chambers will be sentenced to four concurrent life sentences and 10-years for each assault charge, which will also run concurrently.

Three assault and battery charges were dismissed, bringing the total to 39 counts.

Officials say she must serve 85 percent of her sentence.

Previously, Chambers’ attorney had claimed that she was not in her right state of mind when she drove into the crowd of spectators.