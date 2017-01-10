Yukon family faces $700 bill after water company claims they used 120,000 gallons of water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A Yukon family is outraged over their water bill.

Markus and Shannon Truelove typically use about 3,000 gallons per month on their six-acre farm.

But in November of 2015, they received a bill for $715.00. The Canadian County Water Authority claims the family used a whopping 120,000 gallons in one month.

The family has refused to pay the hefty bill. Now, the Water Authority has sent them an ultimatum. The Trueloves must pay the bill by Jan. 15 or their service will be shut off.