Yukon family’s water bill could drain savings

YUKON, Okla. - Markus and Shannon Truelove have a large family.

They have five beautiful biological and adopted children.

"It was God's complete fulfillment, exactly what he had promised us. It's awesome," Shannon said.

They live on a six-acre farm in rural Canadian County and occasionally use a lot of water.

But, the bill they received in November 2015 was outrageous.

"The only thing they told me was it went through the meter and you owe the money," Markus said.

120,000 gallons of water and a hefty $700 utility bill.

The Trueloves refused to pay it.

"I was fine. I'll ignore it, but then they started putting handwritten notes: 'Pay your bill, Shannon!' I was like that's not very professional. We aren't going to pay it. We didn't use it," Shannon said.

They're normal water usage is closer to 3,000 gallons.

The Canadian County Water Authority removed the meter and tested it.

Board Chairman Lance Brown tell NewsChannel 4 it checked out fine.

Officials with the Canadian County Water Authority said they've been understanding - no late fees, no fines and they've even offered a monthly payment plan.

There have been no threats of turning off the water, even though the water bill was several months delinquent.

Finally, after more than a year, the Trueloves received a shutoff notice.

They have been given until January 15 to at least make a partial payment or the water will stop pouring from the faucets.

This family just wants an explanation for the one month anomaly before they drain their savings to pay a pricey water bill.

"If they can prove we owe this money, I'll pay it. But, there is nothing to show that we owe a $700," Markus said.

The family does have one other option.

They have a well on their property and are considering connecting the water supply to their home.