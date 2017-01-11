12-year-old son arrested for allegedly murdering mother, stabbing sister

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police say a 12-year-old boy reportedly stabbed his mother to death and injured his sister.

On Tuesday morning, emergency crews rushed to a home in Ashland Hills after receiving two 911 call from inside the home, KOBI reports.

When police arrived, they found the body of 52-year-old Pamela Wolosz and a 16-year-old girl seriously injured.

Investigators say Wolosz’s 12-year-old son stabbed the pair multiple times with a chef’s knife.

“This is a real tragedy, and it’s going to affect a lot of people in a really profoundly negative way,” said Chief Tighe O’Meara, of the Ashland Police Department.

Right now, officials say they do not have a motive for the attack.