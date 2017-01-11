× Airport officials: Travelers should prepare for delays, cancellations this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Airport officials are warning travelers that a storm bringing heavy rain and ice could cause trouble for their flights this weekend.

Will Rogers World Airport is telling travelers to prepare for flight cancellations and delays over the weekend.

At this point, it is still too difficult to see exactly what impact the ice will have, but airport officials say there is a high probability that flights will not be operating normally.

American, Delta, Southwest and United airlines are all waiving fees to change reservations for travel scheduled on Jan. 13 through Jan. 15.

Travelers who do not want to take a chance on being delayed by the storm are encouraged to look for an alternate day.

In the meantime, airport maintenance crews are preparing to treat the runways and taxiways when the storm hits.

Officials say they do not believe the airport will close, but say most airlines will cancel or delay flights if icy conditions exist.