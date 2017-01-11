× Cowboys’ Big 12 Losing Streak Continues With Loss to Iowa State

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team couldn’t end their losing streak in Big 12 play, falling to Iowa State 96-86 on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Cowboys trailed most of the first half, but used a 10-2 run late in the half to get close, then took the lead on a three-pointer by Jeffrey Carroll to make it 44-43.

Carroll finished with 21 points.

Iowa State led by one at halftime, 47-46, but the Cowboys went on a 12-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game at five, 64-59.

The Cyclones responded with a 10-0 run, sparked by back-to-back three-pointers from Monte Morris, and never trailed again.

Morris led all scorers with 30 points and hit four three-pointers.

All five Cyclone starters scored in double figures as Iowa State shot 52 percent from the field and made 10 three-pointers.

OSU actually shot better than Iowa State, knocking down 53 percent from the field, but only hit seven three-pointers and committed 16 turnovers.

Phil Forte led OSU with 24 points and hit four three-pointers.

Besides Forte and Carroll, two other Cowboys scored in double figures, with Jawun Evans scoring 12 and Cameron McGriff 10.

Oklahoma State falls to 10-6 overall, 0-4 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys have not started 0-4 in conference play since the last year of the Big Eight Conference in 1996.

OSU has now lost 10 straight Big 12 games in regular season play and 11 in a row overall counting last year’s Big 12 Tournament.

Next up for OSU is a trip to Lawrence to play second-ranked Kansas on Saturday at 1:00 pm.