Driver flees scene after hitting Oklahoma City ladder truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – No firefighters were injured, but an Oklahoma City fire truck suffered some damage in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department says that Rescue Ladder 9 was hit by a vehicle near NW Expressway and Council Rd.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

Fire officials say the ladder truck suffered front bumper damage in the crash.

Fortunately, no one was injured.