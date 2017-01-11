Family says accused drunk driving is getting special treatment

MOORE, Okla. – Renee Garcia was just four days shy of her 18th birthday when her mom, Starla Garcia, was killed in a drunk driving accident.

Starla was headed northbound on I-35 in Moore March 14, 2015.

Conner Ottis was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and hit Starla head on.

“I never met Conner my whole life, and he changed it completely,” Renee said.

Starla lived in San Antonio but had just arrived in Oklahoma that same day to visit family.

Her family said it has been a trying almost two years.

Ottis has not yet been sentenced, and they believe he’s gotten too many breaks along the way.

“My daughter’s gone and, you know, he got to spend Christmas and the holidays and everything with his families,” said Twila Tiroch, Starla’s mother.

According to online documents, Ottis, who has been out on bond, got his curfew extended for work.

He got it extended again so he could have dinner once a week with family.

And, he was allowed to travel for the holidays.

“Unfortunately, I won’t get to spend any holidays ever again with my mother,” Renee said.

Renee’s family said, as part of his bond, Ottis agreed not to consume any alcoholic beverages.

He recently violated that but, just last week, was only ordered by the judge to wear an ankle monitor.

“I don’t understand why he didn’t get arrested right then,” Tiroch said.

Ottis will finally be sentenced next month.

Renee’s family hopes their victim impact statements cause the judge to put him away for a very long time.

“I understand he’s young. He’s the age of my grandson. But, he killed my daughter,” Tiroch said. “I want justice served and to me. That means the max sentence.”

Greg Mashburn, the Cleveland County district attorney, said they will be recommending the maximum sentence, which is 25 years.

Mashburn said they asked the judge to revoke Ottis’ bond when he tested positive for alcohol.

Ottis’ attorney, John Coyle III, tells NewsChannel 4 this is the only mishap his client has had while on bond, and he said it was simply a lapse in judgement.

He said his client takes what happened very seriously and has even been speaking to different groups about drunk driving.

35.339508 -97.486703