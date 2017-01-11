Firefighters battling large grass fire near Mulhall

MULHALL, Okla. – Fire crews are battling a large grass fire in Payne County.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., firefighters from Mulhall and Guthrie were called to a grass fire near Major Rd. and County Rd. 80, near Mulhall.

The blaze has already consumed several acres and trees.

The dry conditions and the wind is helping the fire to spread, and the smoke could affect visibility on nearby roadways.

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from jumping the road.

The blaze did jump the road at one point, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.