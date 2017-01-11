“He should have been in prison,” Family says man mistakenly released from prison early is responsible for deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. - The family of a Washington woman still can't believe she is gone.

Officials tell KCPQ that 35-year-old Lindsay Hill died in a car crash in 2015.

“It’s been horrific what we’ve gone through, it really has,” said Jane Noel, Lindsay’s mother. “I would not want any other family to go through this, ever.”

Investigators say the man who was driving the car that Hill was in at the time of the crash never should have been behind the wheel.

In fact, 39-year-old Robert Jackson was mistakenly released from prison before he completed his sentence.

Hill was a passenger in the car when Jackson crashed into an electrical utility box.

“Robert Jackson was a two-strike felon, he should have been in prison,” said Noel’s attorney Mike Wampold.

Now, Hill's family says it is preparing to sue the Washington Department of Corrections, claiming it should be held responsible for her death.