Investigation underway after Oklahoma teacher accused of abusing special needs students

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Authorities in Pawhuska are looking into allegations that a teacher abused special needs children at an Oklahoma elementary school.

Police tell FOX 23 that they are investigating the allegations at Indian Camp Elementary School.

Investigators say another teacher reported the alleged abuse to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, who then contacted police.

Deanna Lambert says that she was told that her son, who is autistic, was put in a choke hold, kicked and spat on while in school.

“Why work with children if you don’t have the patience and you don’t have the temperament?” Deanna Lambert told FOX 23.

Officials say the teacher is no longer working for the district as the investigation continues.

Pawhuska Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld released a statement Tuesday, saying:

“We take the safety of our students, and especially our vulnerable students, as our highest priority and protect them from harm at all times. “When we became aware of allegations against employees regarding a special needs student, we immediately began an investigation. “This investigation is ongoing in cooperation with law enforcement. “Because this is an ongoing investigation regarding confidential personnel and student matters, and an ongoing law enforcement investigation, we cannot comment further.”