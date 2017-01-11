“It literally almost cut his nose off,” Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing 75-year-old in face

LONE GROVE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a 75-year-old man in the face with a kitchen knife.

Lone Grove police arrested 39-year-old Brandy Trevino after she allegedly stabbed the victim in the face with a six-inch kitchen knife,.

Authorities say they learned about the alleged crime when the victim drove himself to the police department.

“He was stabbed around the nose area, it was, it was pretty bad,” Chief Robert Oldham, with the Lone Grove Police Department, said.

Officials say the man suffered injuries down to his mouth.

“It literally almost cut his nose off,” Oldham told KXII.

At this point, investigators don’t know what sparked the violent outburst.

Trevino was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim underwent surgery, and is now recovering at home.