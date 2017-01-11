“It’s not going to accomplish anything,” Problems arise first day of secret meetings to investigate sexual harassment at the capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Oklahoma lawmakers are accused of sexual harassment, and their colleagues at the capitol are now investigating them in secret meetings.

The controversy began with allegations against Rep. Dan Kirby and a $44,000 settlement to his accuser and her attorneys.

Now, Rep. William Fourkiller is also under investigation, accused of sexually harassing a page who was in high school.

But, with a special House committee meeting in private, we went to get answers about just how transparent the investigation is going to be.

Rep. David Perryman, who serves on the committee, was asked to leave when he refused to sign a confidentiality agreement.

We’ve also learned there is more than one sexual harassment claim against Kirby.

And, there are more questions surrounding the attorney hired to supervise the meeting who has ties to the governor’s office.

“Once I looked at the confidentiality agreement, once I looked at the rules... This was nothing but a rouse. It was a farce. It’s not going to accomplish anything,” Perryman said.

He was asked to leave after he refused to sign an agreement to keep quiet about everything discussed in the meeting, even how taxpayer money was spent.

“We want to be able to protect the individuals who are not only being investigated but also the individuals who filed complaints,” said Chairman Josh Cockroft.

However, Cockroft made the allegations against Fourkiller public in a press release Tuesday.

Both Fourkiller and Kirby deny any wrongdoing.

NewsChannel 4 has learned the committee is investigating claims against Kirby by more than one accuser.

Only the $44,000 claim has been settled.

The special committee has also hired an outside attorney to sit in on the committee meetings.

Cockroft told us that’s to make sure they’re impartial.

But, we’ve learned the attorney the House hired works for the law firm of Republican Gov. Mary Fallin’s husband.

“As chairman of this committee, I don't see party. I seek truth and protecting the integrity of this body,” Cockroft said.

“That’s what this whole thing is calculated to do, is keep things quiet and private, held in secret meetings, held under wraps and make it go away,” Perryman said.

Kirby told NewsChannel 4 Wednesday he was not aware of another claim against him.

The committee said it’ll release a full report when its investigation is complete, and that’s likely all we’ll see.

Under Oklahoma law, the legislature is exempt from the Open Records Act.

