Man arrested after allegedly setting grass fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly setting a grass fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., firefighters were called to the 500 block of S.W. 79th St. after witnesses reported a grass fire in the area.

When they arrived, they learned that three homeless tent camps were near the perimeter of the fire.

Fire crews were able to stop the blaze and contained it to just two or three acres.

No homes were in the area, and no injuries were reported.

However, fire investigators arrested 46-year-old Thomas Culley on a complaint of first-degree arson.

Charges are pending approval by the district attorney.