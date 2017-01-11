× Messages from beyond allow your voice to be heard at your own funeral

OKLAHOMA – A local company has developed a program that could help bring some closure and strength after the passing of a loved one.

When Lindsay Statom’s mother died from a brain aneurysm two years ago, she was devastated.

“If I had something that I could look at when I miss her and just hear her voice, tell me that she loves me, it would be amazing,” Lindsay said.

That heartbreaking time formed an idea into Lindsay’s husband’s mind: Final Farewells, a way to play a video created by you at your own funeral.

“Everybody has the same wish about a passing of a loved one, which is to see them one last time,” said Jay Statom, CEO of Final Farewells.

You can keep it private, too.

Here’s how it works:

You record the video yourself.

Then, upload it to their server and choose the people you want to receive it.

You can even schedule it to be emailed to them years from now.

“You can say whatever you want. You can say inspiring messages, if you want to relay a funny story, pretty much anything you want that person to have and see when you are no longer here,” he said.

The website launched two weeks ago.

They’ve already received a big response from people in high-risk jobs, like police officers and firefighters.

“We were originally going to keep it just between us, but then we started thinking about hospice places – people that definitely know they won’t be with us for much longer,” Statom said.

They’re talking to several hospice facilities now.

They know it may not be for everyone though.

“I think that the people that will be more touched by this are the people that have recently lost somebody unexpectedly. My mom was 56,” Lindsay said.

She said she would give anything to hear her mom’s voice one final time.

It’s $25 to store an 18-minute video.

