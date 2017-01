× Moore High School evacuated following bomb threat

MOORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.

Authorities say after receiving the threat, all students were evacuated from Moore High School.

Police are currently investigating the threat.

MHS Update –

