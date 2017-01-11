Near record temps on Wednesday; Major storm system moving in later this week

Highs Wednesday will near records in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies with a strong south wind.

Fire danger will be high in the next few days.

Cooler air moves in on Thursday, our transition day.

A major storm system moves in Friday through this weekend.

This is a tricky forecast so please stay tuned for important updates!

Significant ice accumulations are possible for northwestern Oklahoma Friday so please be ready for widespread power outages.

Central Oklahoma will be right on the border.

For now, it appears the Oklahoma City Metro will see mainly showers and thunderstorms.

There will be so much rain this weekend that flash flooding is possible, especially in southeastern Oklahoma.

A few severe storms are possible as well.

Stay tuned for important updates!