Oklahoma restaurant staff goes “above and beyond” for its customers

STILLWATER, Okla. - At Granny's Kitchen on Main Street in Stillwater, they serve up good food with good service and an extra helping of love.

The wait staff seems to know all their customers, doting on the longtime regulars.

“We're well taken care of,” said one senior customer eating breakfast with his wife.

Some of the wait staff have been working at Granny’s since it opened its doors.

All of them feel a special calling to be there.

That's why the staff was nominated for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay it 4Ward award by customer Angela Watson.

“I feel like they go above and beyond, especially for Stillwater’s elderly and disabled community,” Angela told us. “I've seen waitresses go out to cars and help people into wheelchairs. They help get wheelchairs in and out of the restaurant. They do a lot of good things. They really go out of their way, and I want to recognize them for that."

When we surprised the staff inside the restaurant, many of them were teary eyed.

“I think it's awesome,” said one waitress wiping her eyes. “I like the fact that we do good at our job, and we love our job and love everybody that comes here."

Granny’s Kitchen owner Mohammad Mahmoud knows how blessed he is to have the ladies working for him that make Granny’s a special place to so many people.

"Like, we have 'Momma Jackie' with me for 14 years now. Most of the employees here with me for a long time. I'm very, very proud of them. I cannot make it without them,” Mahmoud said.

And, what is the wait staff doing with the $400 dollar?

They immediately gave it to someone in the restaurant just diagnosed with cancer - paying it forward to the people they know and serve.

'Pay it 4Ward' is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.