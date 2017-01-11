Parents in Utah frustrated with dating assignment in financial literacy class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Parents in Utah are frustrated with an assignment at a high school.

Jenn Oxborrow, who has a daughter at Highland High School, says she was stunned with a recent assignment in her daughter's 'adult roles and financial literacy class.'

The class, which is required, was given an assignment that deals with dating.

The assignment tells girls how to act on a required $5 date with a boy. The assignment tells the girls to not 'waste his money,' 'be feminine and lady like' and 'don't correct his personal habits.'

"You shouldn't comment on his behaviors? But what if you need to? What if the behaviors are inappropriate?" Oxborrow told KSTU.

The boys' assignment tells them to not 'gripe about the money you're spending,' 'use good manners' and to not feel 'entitled to a kiss (or more.)'

It also states that the boys should 'say what you're going to order so she will have a guide in ordering.'

The assignment was on a statewide website for teachers, but the State Board of Education says they deleted the assignment after receiving the complaints.

“We really don't have business whether or not boys and girls should be kissing on a date in a financial literacy class,” Mark Peterson, public relations director for the Utah State Board of Education, said.