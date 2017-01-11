× Police: Good Samaritans chase down alleged thieves after purse snatching

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were taken into custody after some quick thinking by a couple of witnesses.

On Jan. 9, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Taco Bell, located in the 2800 block of N.W. 23rd St., on a larceny report.

When police arrived at the restaurant, they learned that two men had grabbed a woman’s purse and ran out of the fast-food restaurant.

As the alleged suspect ran from the restaurant, two men who saw them steal the purse followed them.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Good Samaritans followed the men and even jumped a fence to corner them in a back yard.

At that point, one of the alleged suspects dropped the purse and continued to run.

Although the Good Samaritans lost track of the alleged suspects, police were able to catch up to them.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Austin Canales and 23-year-old Devin Canales on a complaint of larceny.

The report states that the victim’s purse was returned to her.