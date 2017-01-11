Police involved in Moore standoff
MOORE, Okla. – Police are involved in a Moore standoff.
The standoff was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of S.E. 33rd.
Police said they originally responded to a shots fired call at a house in the area.
When they arrived to the house, they reportedly heard shots fired in the backyard.
Police said they were able to get everyone except a man out of the house.
The man had reportedly been drinking and fired a weapon after his wife had lost her baby earlier Wednesday.
Police said they have the house surrounded and they are trying to get the man to come out.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
35.339508 -97.486703