× Police involved in Moore standoff

MOORE, Okla. – Police are involved in a Moore standoff.

The standoff was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of S.E. 33rd.

Police said they originally responded to a shots fired call at a house in the area.

When they arrived to the house, they reportedly heard shots fired in the backyard.

Police said they were able to get everyone except a man out of the house.

The man had reportedly been drinking and fired a weapon after his wife had lost her baby earlier Wednesday.

Police said they have the house surrounded and they are trying to get the man to come out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.