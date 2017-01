× Police respond to shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Police are responding to a shooting in Lincoln County.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Davenport.

Police said it all started over an alleged stolen motorcycle.

The accused thief was the one reportedly shot at and is being treated at the scene.

Police said one person, who was found down the street, is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.