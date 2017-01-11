× Second arrest made in connection to murder of Oklahoma mother whose body was found partially burned in field

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities have made another arrest in connection the murder of an Oklahoma woman whose body was found partially burned in a field.

On Jan. 4, 30-year-old Karlie Pierce was found dead by her father in the middle of his field in Blaine County, officials said.

Investigators believe Pierce was killed by the man she was living with, Alan Dale Brower.

Brower and Pierce lived together near Watonga with their three children.

Officials say Brower killed Pierce inside their home on Jan. 2, then dumped her partially burned body in her father’s field.

Pierce died from blunt force trauma and a fractured neck, authorities said.

Brower was arrested for first-degree murder, second degree burglary, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Jan. 6.

Through further investigation, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found that Brower allegedly had help disposing of Pierce’s body.

Agents learned Adam Duane Collier allegedly assisted in the cleanup of the crime scene, helped with the removal of Pierce’s body from the crime scene, as well as the disposal of her body and evidence of the crime.

Collier has since been arrested for accessory to first-degree murder.