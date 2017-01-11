× Sooner Softball Team Picked to Win Big 12 Again

Oklahoma’s softball team is picked to win the Big 12 Conference this year in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches.

OU received six of seven first place votes, but are essentially a unanimous pick to win the league since coaches can’t vote for their own team.

Oklahoma will be going for their sixth consecutive league title.

The Sooners won their third national championship last season.

Oklahoma State, in their second season under head coach Kenny Gajewski, is picked to finish fourth.

Here is the complete preseason poll:

2017 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points 1. Oklahoma (6)* 36 2. Texas (1) 30 3. Baylor 26 4. Oklahoma State 22 5. Kansas 14 6. Texas Tech 13 7. Iowa State 6

*Unanimous selection. Coaches not allowed to vote for their own team.