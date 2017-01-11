Texas dispatcher receives 911 call from own home

MADISONVILLE, Texas – Layla Wray is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed her home.

Even though Wray wasn’t at home when the fire started, she was the first person to send help toward her family.

Wray, a 911 dispatcher, received an emergency call from her daughter, saying their house was on fire.

“I guess for a minute, I thought I had to ask who it was, I don’t know,” Wray told KTRK. “Then I just went into dispatcher mode.”

Throughout the call, Wray stayed calm even though she knew her home was burning down. She said she knew she needed to stay calm to make sure everyone was safe.

At one point, she even had to yell at her children to stop arguing.

There was some concern for a litter of puppies inside the home, but Wray’s husband was able to get all their pets out safely.