Thunder Get Win at Home Over Memphis Before Road Trip Starts

With a six-game road trip up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of the home court with a 103-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder never trailed in the game, but couldn’t extend the lead to a blowout either.

Russell Westbrook recorded his 18th triple-double of the season, tying an NBA single season record since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.

Westbrook had 18 triple-doubles all of last season, and Magic Johnson had 18 in a season once as well.

Westbrook finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

He got plenty of help once again, as Enes Kanter had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Three other Thunder players were in double figures, with Victor Oladipo scoring 16 points, including a late three-pointer to seal the win, coming off a blocked shot by Steven Adams.

Adams had 12 points and Jerami Grant 10.

The Thunder had a big edge on the boards, outrebounding Memphis 53-39.

OKC improves to 24-16 on the season, one half game ahead of Memphis in the Western Conference standings.

The Thunder begin their six-game road trip at Minnesota on Friday night at 7:00 pm.