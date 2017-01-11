Zoo animals in Oregon have adorable reaction to snow storm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A few animals at the Oregon Zoo were stunned to find their enclosures covered in snow recently.

Many people want to avoid the winter precipitation, but a handful of the zoo’s animals couldn’t get enough of the snow.

In a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, you can see a polar bear rolling around in the snow, creating his own snow angel.

A few seals, otters and even an elephant decided to play in the snow.

Oklahoma is expecting its own bout of winter weather in the coming days, so make sure you are prepared for the colder temperatures and the possibility of ice.