13-year-old arrested for bomb threat at Moore junior high school

MOORE, Okla. – Authorities say a 13-year-old student was arrested after allegedly posting a bomb threat at a Moore middle school.

On Thursday, officials with the Moore Police Department were called to Highland East Junior High School after a bomb threat was found inside a restroom.

Following an investigation by the police department and the school district, officers were able to identify a 13-year-old suspect.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested on a felony complaint of making a bomb threat.

The suspect’s name is not being released because he or she is a minor.

“We hope that the parents will use this opportunity to talk to their children and explain how serious the consequences can be for making a bomb threat,” the news release from the police department read.