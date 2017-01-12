Accused drunk driver appears in court

OKLAHOMA – A metro man accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a mother of two faced a judge Thursday.

The victim, Mandy Starkey-Carson, was killed New Year’s Eve while driving with her two daughters and a family friend along the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Craig Maker is now facing four charges, including second-degree murder.

Maker appeared before a Canadian County judge Thursday afternoon for his arraignment.

He told the judge he understood the charges against him and he did not have an attorney.

This is actually Maker’s fifth time to appear before a judge for driving under the influence.

He has four prior convictions, three were misdemeanors, and the most recent one was a felony.

He was still on probation for that one, when this crash happened.

Starkey-Carson’s husband and parents sat in the courtroom and watched as Maker stood before the judge.

Maker was traveling the same way as Starkey-Carson on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Wilshire and ran into the back of her car at a high rate of speed.

Her vehicle flipped, ejecting her and a foreign exchange student who used to live with the family and was back visiting.

Starkey-Caron died and Nhu Huong is still fighting for her life in the hospital.

Starkey-Carson’s two young daughters were also in the car.

Brinley, 4, was treated and released, while Bella, 9, was in the hospital for several days.

Starkey-Carson’s family and friends are now rallying to get stricter DUI laws, angered Maker has been given so many chances.

For now, he will remain behind bars.

The judge ordered Maker to remain held without bond on the second-degree murder charge.

He told Maker, once he gets a court appointed attorney, he can file a motion for a bond hearing.

Maker’s next court appearance is set for February 13 for a preliminary hearing conference.